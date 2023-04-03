Four seriously injured in fire in Berlin hospital

Three patients and a nurse were seriously injured in a fire in a clinic in Berlin-Kreuzberg. A woman was stuck in an elevator at the time of the fire and suffered life-threatening injuries, the fire department said on Monday night. According to this, a total of around 40 people were cared for, some were classified as slightly injured, and smoke poisoning was suspected in several cases.

suspect arrested

In addition, two firefighters were slightly injured during their operation, the fire department said. Around 100 emergency services were at the scene of the fire in Kreuzberg during the night. According to a fire department spokesman, the fire appears to have started with burning hospital beds in the hallway. It was initially unclear how these could catch fire.

According to the police, a suspicious man was arrested and intentional arson cannot be ruled out. The smoke spread over eight floors of the clinic building, and the rescue center was evacuated. The flames were eventually extinguished.

The fire surprised people at the clinic in the middle of the night. “We had to evacuate the entire rescue center,” said a spokesman for the Berlin fire department. “It’s lucky that we were able to save the woman from the elevator and that there weren’t more serious injuries.”