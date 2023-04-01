Excluded. Nagui confirms the presence of Charlotte (Don’t forget the lyrics) in the Maestros Tournament: “I wonder if I will find my place”

This Saturday April 1, Nagui confirmed that Charlotte was going to participate in the next Maestros Tournament, broadcast from Friday April 7 in prime time on France 2. The candidate commented on her first steps in the troop with Tele-Leisure.
The continuation under this advertisement
But how far will go Charlotte ? This Saturday, April 1, she is (already!) the 18th greatest Maestro of Do not forget the lyrics. Arriving on the show, broadcast on France 2, on March 9, this 30-year-old speech therapist passed an important milestone this evening by integrating the top 20 of the giant karaoke presented by Nagui. “18th best Maestro! 221,000 euros and 35 wins! You have passed Lucile, Valérie, Arsène, Mika and Alessandra!”exclaimed the facilitator. “It’s crazy! Besides, this morning, I listened to this song and I said to myself: ‘How would I like to come across it!’“said Charlotte, who managed to find the missing words of the title in weightlessness of Calogero.
“I had apprehensions…“
His position therefore guarantees him to be able to participate in the famous Masters Tournamentwhich will begin next Friday, April 7. As a reminder, in this version of the game, the eighteen historical winners of the ranking associated with the program are gathered in teams of six and play for associations during four bonuses, shot a few days ago. A new challenge for the young woman, who revealed to us in an interview the welcome given to her by the other figures on the program, but also the few doubts she had before joining the troupe : “At the start of this new adventure, I had apprehensions. I found them so strong, I wondered if I was going to find my place. The meeting happened very naturally, I was very well received. There really isn’t a shadow on the board“, she revealed.
The continuation under this advertisement
Charlotte confides in her prolonged absence from work
One thing is certain, Charlotte is determined to keep her silver microphone as long as possible. As she confided in a previous interview with Tele-Leisure, the speech therapist warned her patients that she was going to have to be absent for an indefinite period. Fortunately, the latter do not hold it against him. “I warned my patients. They are very understanding, patients, for once, and also very benevolent. I’ve never stressed about it. Especially since I’m self-employed“, she explained to us. It remains to be seen until when the Maestro will have to be absent from work.