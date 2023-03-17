Exhibition in Duisburg: The giant moon is so spectacular

Duisburg.

A huge moon based on NASA images is hanging in Duisburg. The audience agrees: pictures cannot capture the effect.

The moon is on a world tour. To be more precise: the moon installation by British artist Luke Jerram. The unique exhibition called “Museum of the Moon” started its guest performance in Duisburg on Thursday. The true-to-original replica of the moon can be admired in the Salvatorkirche from Thursday to Sunday until April 2nd.

The reason for bringing the work of art into the city is the 44th Duisburger Akzente, which will end at the same time as the last day of the exhibition. This time the program of the cultural festival is summarized under the heading “Miracle”. Clemens Richert from the Kulturbüro confirms that the moon installation in the venerable Salvatorkirche does justice to this theme, because “miracles, myths and stories have always surrounded the moon”.

“Museum of the Moon” on a world tour with a stop in Duisburg

At the opening on Thursday evening, the media attention was great. Numerous TV and camera teams, reporters and photographers have gathered under the glowing planet. Some visitors also want to be captivated by the atmosphere “Under the Moon” on the first day.

Deckchairs invite you to relax and marvel. Photo: Lars Fröhlich / FUNKE Photo Services













But not only the balloon with a diameter of seven meters, which is provided with true-to-original images of NASA, impresses the visitors of the premiere. The total work of art also includes specially composed spherical sounds which, together with the recorded original radio communications from the first moon landing (1969), have a strong effect on the viewer.





The work of art cannot only be admired from the pews. Directly under the moon (scale 1:500,000) there are sun loungers that offer a very special perspective and invite you to relax.

However, Duisburg does not have the plant exclusively. A total of six moons are currently on tour. The Jerram installation can be admired almost simultaneously in Ontario (Canada), in Coral Gables (USA), in Santiago de Chile and at the Sismògraf Festival in Olot, Spain. The balloon moon made its debut at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in 2016, but strong winds blew it up.

Artist Luke Jerram chose the Salvatorkirche from five locations

Since 2016, more than three million people have viewed the mini moon around the world. The very special work of art was exhibited in churches, museums, concert halls and at open-air festivals. Swimming pools have also offered the work of art a temporary home.

Clemens Richert saw the moon for the first time at a festival in Luxembourg. It quickly became clear to the cultural manager that he fits the theme of the 44th Accent: “I contacted Luke Jerram straight away and asked if his project could also be realized in Duisburg. That was the case, we suggested five locations to him. One of them was the Salvator Church, which the artist considered particularly suitable. This place also had all the required technical requirements.”

The “Museum of the Moon” unfolds its full effect only in the dark. Photo: Lars Fröhlich / FUNKE Photo Services

These included the ceiling height of 17 meters and the possibility of securely attaching the moon. The installation can of course also be seen during the daytime opening hours of the church. However, Clemens Richert qualifies: “The glowing moon only really has an effect after dark, so a visit between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. is recommended.”

Gudrun and Klaus-Peter Tomberg from Rumeln-Kaldenhausen deliberately set out on the opening day. She is overwhelmed: “It’s awesome, totally fascinating, I’m incredibly impressed.” That’s what happened to her husband, the former city manager: “You have to see it on site, pictures alone don’t reflect the mood. “

>>CONCERTS “UNDER THE MOON” IN THE SALVATOR CHURCH

Das „Museum of the Moon“ in the Salvatorkirche (Burgplatz 19) can be visited from March 16 to April 2, 2023, Thursday to Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. A donation for the Duisburg street worker project “Pro Kids” is requested.

During the exhibition the following events “Under the Moon” will also take place in the Salvatorkirche:

Anton Bruckner: Great Mass in F minor on March 19 (5 p.m.)

Concert with Inga Lühning and André Nendza on March 21 (8 p.m.)

Concert with Ronja Maltzahn & Wolfspelz on March 22 (8 p.m.)

Worship service with Pastor Martin Winterberg on March 26 (10 a.m.)

Concert with the Ensemble Crush on March 28 (8 p.m.)

Concert with Les Essences on March 29 (8 p.m.)





