Exhibition: Ramses II and the splendor of the pharaohs at La Villette

An exhibition will be devoted to Ramses II from Friday, April 7, at the Grande Halle de la Villette (Paris). The opportunity to dive into the heart of the kingdom of one of the greatest builders of ancient Egypt.

With infinite precaution, the centerpiece of the exhibition is revealed: the painted wooden sarcophagus of Ramses II. An invaluable treasure, which Egypt has exceptionally agreed to lend to France. “This is to crown the excellent relations between France and Egypt, and to show the exceptional place that France has always occupied in the field of Egyptology.“, explain Alaa EldineEgyptian Ambassador to France.

180 treasures of ancient Egypt presented

The fascination for Ramses II crosses the centuries. He built the temple of Abu Simbel, the largest in Egypt, with its four colossi 20 meters high in his effigy. “He is the person who managed to make peace in the Middle East for more than 40 years“, recalls Bénédicte LhoyerEgyptologist and scientific advisor for the exhibition. Next to his sarcophagus, the bust of a colossus in limestone, or a mask in gold plated. Statues, jewels, sphinxes and tombs: in all 180 objects, treasures ofEgypt antique, will be presented during the exhibition from Friday 7 April.