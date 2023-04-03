Hairdressing salon installed in migrant camp outside the INM

Juarez City.- Dozens of people in a situation of mobility remain outside the National Migration Institute (INM), demanding justice for the 40 people who have lost their lives and the 27 who were injured a week ago.

Municipality personnel have carried out cleaning days in the place where at night some families sleep inside tents outside the parking lot of the municipal presidency and others stay under blankets on the sidewalk of the federal building.

This afternoon, one of the foreigners improvised with a small chair and a cape and began to cut the hair of others, a few meters from the altar set up in honor of the victims, where the faces of some of them appear and signs with legends such as “In the face of oblivion resistance”, “no personnel is illegal”, “justice for Alexander” and “Migration is not a crime”.