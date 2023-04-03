Avellaneda: preventive detention for a man accused of homicide

The defendant is 31 years old and his initials are SGL. He was credited with using a knife to inflict numerous stab wounds on the victim, whom he knew. The prosecutor in charge of the investigation is Leandro Mai.

A 31-year-old man whose initials are SGL was remanded in custody in the framework of an investigation in which he is charged as the author of the murder of Gustavo Javier González committed in Avellaneda (General Obligado department).

The precautionary measure was requested by prosecutor Leandro Mai in a hearing held in the Reconquista courts. The judge who ordered it was Norma Senn.

In a bed

The murder was committed around 7:00 in the morning on Thursday of last week in a house where the victim and the accused’s ex-wife were located in Pasaje Sur at 1,100 in the Belgrano neighborhood.

“The investigated man knew that González – whom he knew – was in that house, that is why he entered silently with the intention of causing his death,” explained prosecutor Mai. “In fact, the victim was sleeping in the bedroom, lying on the double bed,” said the MPA official.

The prosecutor reported that “the defendant used a knife with which he stabbed the victim numerous times” and added that “he attacked him when he made sure that he was not going to be able to resist because he was resting, unprepared and defenseless.”

Mai also clarified that “although we still do not have the final autopsy report that was ordered to be done on González’s body, we were able to confirm that he had injuries to his back, chest, head, and arms.”

Criminal classification

The defendant was attributed the authorship of the crime of intentional homicide aggravated for being committed with treachery.