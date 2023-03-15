And if "Emily in Paris" took place during the garbage collectors' strike...

“Emily and the Stalingrad crackers”, “Emily takes line 13”, “Emily discovers the Bois de Boulogne at night”, “Emily goes to the emergency room at Bichat hospital”, “Emily and the bed bugs”, ” Emily saw a rat in rue de Bretagne”… I have had in mind the title of an article for a long time about the Netflix series’ total disconnection from the realities of Parisian life without ever having had the time to write it.

Example of diversion of images from the series made by Internet users. (TWITTER)

Fortunately, many Internet users reminded me of my duty by taking advantage of the garbage collectors’ strike to stage Emily Cooper, the marketing star, in the middle of a city overflowing with garbage. Because for Parisians, the likeable young woman now embodies the facticity of the image of the capital – to which the venerable “Time magazine” has also just succumbed with its cover: “Saving the Seine, the most romantic river in the world – and even more so the gap separating their experience from that of tourists and expatriates.

Direction the Pantheon without going through the working-class neighborhoods

We should have guessed when, upon her arrival in the first episode of the first season, she has no interaction with the taxi driver who came to pick her up at the airport. The man does not exist, any more than the rest of the real people she meets thirty episodes later, while the real estate agent, who helps her carry her luggage to the five