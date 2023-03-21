Fatal attack at the CSD: Pladoyers expected at the process

Münster.

After the fatal attack on a transman at Christopher Street Day 2022 in Münster, the pleas before the regional court are now expected.

In the trial of a deadly attack on a transman at Christopher Street Day 2022 in Münster, the pleadings are expected on Tuesday. A 20-year-old man has been charged with causing bodily harm resulting in death. He is said to have insulted several participants at the CSD last August. When Malte C. courageously intervened, the accused hit him on the chest and several times on the head, according to the prosecutor. The 25-year-old fell with the back of his head on the pavement and died a few days later as a result of a traumatic brain injury.

Before the pleas in the case, which had caused nationwide horror, an expert on the mental maturity and mental state of the man should be heard in addition to witnesses. The accused had admitted the allegations. However, according to the public prosecutor’s office, after his arrest he told a psychiatrist that the act was “not even remotely an expression of a hostile attitude towards homosexuals.”

