Walter Mercado: Today’s Horoscopes March 21, 2023

Find out what fate has in store for you this Tuesday, March 21, 2023 with the best of horoscope of Walter Mercado

ARIES

Every bond of love is tightened under this New Moon. You will see the love reflected in each person, in each living thing. You will feel very identified with Divinity. Although at the moment you think that the most important thing is money or your financial security, what you really need is to work more on your spiritual values.

lucky numbers: 44, 11, 16.

TAURUS

The planets put you on notice so that you control your expenses and manage money effectively. Any business that is presented to you, analyze it carefully. Defend to the last penny if you want to get ahead. Stay away from someone who seeks to pressure you or subtly force you to close deals that you do not understand.

Lucky numbers: 50, 3, 25.

GEMINI

This New Moon will encourage you to venture out, to go after what you have not tried, to the unknown, the new. Every challenge will attract you like never before. The money will come to you through debts that you pay, gifts, lottery, the truth is that it will flow more now than before, but be careful of committing crazy spending without control. Career or profession take on new life.

lucky numbers: 20, 8, 15.

CANCER

Schedule yourself to be an angel of light and love for your whole family today, since you will have to sweetly win a war with someone older than you. You will not lack problems, challenges, disappointments, but you will have the power to overcome everything. Give infinite affection and attention to everyone who shares your friendship.

lucky numbers: 19, 37, 3.

LEO

Reduce importance to what others may think about something that you are carrying out at this moment in your life. Your future is in what you like to do the most and it will not always be to everyone’s liking. You have your own audience, which are those people who do know how to appreciate or value your work.

lucky numbers: 27, 10, 36.

VIRGO

Continue to be that honest, trustworthy, and sincere person that you have been up until now, and you will earn everyone’s respect. You will complete projects already started and you will continue listening to the advice of those you admire so much. With the wisdom acquired in recent years, you will be the teacher or guide of other people.

lucky numbers: 46, 37, 42.

POUND

You now receive the help of people who are interested in your economic well-being. Under this New Moon, your interest in learning is awakened, in searching in the afterlife, in the unknown, the new. A short trip or change arises unexpectedly to unite family ties. It is a good time to launch yourself to try your luck.

lucky numbers: 6, 13, 20.

SCORPION

Take things easy under the energy of this New Moon, as you have been on the go lately without taking a break. You will make better use of your time if you organize early and if you stay true to your plans. A money matter is resolved in your favor and in love there will be no shortage of people who cause you headaches.

lucky numbers: 44, 39, 5.

SAGITTARIUS

Everything that means union or society stabilizes, both in your work and in your personal life. You can now count on cooperative, responsible and intelligent people who will help you in whatever you need to succeed. You can be sure that everyone who approaches you will be to contribute something positive.

Lucky numbers: 12, 37, 10.

CAPRICORN

You will now intelligently combine productivity, creativity and pleasure. Your moment of regeneration has arrived. Something that will surprise you will be the development of your extrasensory or psychic faculties under this New Moon. You will feel by your side the protection of Angels and beings of light. Ask them for advice, guidance.

lucky numbers: 21, 8, 5.

AQUARIUM

It is imperative that you avoid friendships that are not frank and that show you envy with their actions, words and gestures. Get away from all conflict. Pamper yourself, please your tastes not those of others. Lead your own lifestyle. Keep in mind that you make fashion by wearing what you like and make you feel good.

lucky numbers: 10, 31, 18.

PISCES

Doubts dissipate under the energy of this New Moon and you win over those who want to hurt you. The law of Karma is fulfilled and you know well who will be the most affected. Learn to say no to what doesn’t suit you. Analyze and deepen your goals and objectives. Continue cleaning your soul, your home and your life.

lucky numbers: 9, 18, 3.

