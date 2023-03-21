Nuremberg Oscar winner Ernestine Hipper: homesick for Bavaria

Munich – The Oscar winner Ernestine Hipper (60) is homesick and would like to return to her Bavarian homeland.

“It is important that I really want to go home,” said the 60-year-old of the German Press Agency. “Maybe someone wants an Oscar winner as a tenant in Munich?”.

She is now flying from Los Angeles to Iceland, where she will be shooting for Christopher Doll’s cinema project “One Million Minutes” until the end of April.

Scene from “Nothing New in the West”. Every detail of the equipment had to be right Foto: picture alliance / Everett Colle

Born in Upper Bavaria, she lived in Nuremberg for a number of years when she was young. She still has a seldom-used granny flat with her sister in Nuremberg.

Together with Christian M. Goldbeck, Hipper had received the coveted film trophy for the production set of “Nothing New in the West”. The German anti-war film by director Edward Berger won a total of four Oscars last week.

She didn’t expect an award and still feels like she’s in a beautiful dream, Hipper said.