Cuban moves to his American father-in-law’s house

A Cuban in the United States shared on his networks the moment he met his American father-in-law and moved into his house, a video that has gone viral.

The young man, called Bryansitohe arrived euphoric at his girlfriend’s family’s house and the first thing he commented was that it was “tremendous gao.”

“This is the yuma,” he stressed.

With the greatest impudence, he called his father-in-law “pure” and instead of shaking his hand he quickly withdrew it. “See? I fucked you for that,” she scoffed.

Amazed, The old man turned to his daughter and asked: “Daughter, where did you find this one?”.

But it did not stop there. Bryansito stated that he did not like the color of the house very much and that a few changes would have to be made.

As if that were not enough, the Cuban did not arrive alone, he brought with him his mother – whom he left forgotten in the car – as well as a lot of unnecessary things such as an electric pot “to make beans.”

Finally, the father-in-law could not escape the spell of his Cuban son-in-law and after some classes, he ended up dancing cast, becoming the protagonist of the video.

“I told you that I had the father-in-law won, trust me,” the young man told his girlfriend.