Festival MUSA returns in May to Theatro Circo de Braga

“O Festival MUSA returns now in May for four days of shows (10 to 13), not only with music, but also with theatre, starting with the ‘Monologue of a woman called Maria with her boss’, created by Sara Barros Leitão. On the following day, the 11th, it will be the artist Tânia Carvalho with the performance show ‘Madmud’. On the 12th, it is the turn of the composer Cátia Mazari Oliveira to perform as A Garota Não with the album ‘2 de Abril’, and to close, on the 13th, the new Brazilian pop star, Marina Sena, takes the stage in a world premiere. of the new album”, says Theatro Circo, in a statement released today.

The MUSA Festival is part of the May and June program at that space in Braga, which “prepares the summer”.

The May agenda kicks off on the 7th, with a concert by the Peruvian singer Susana Baca, who is visiting Portugal as part of the tour celebrating her 50th career anniversary. This concert is part of the cycle of Theatro Circo “Abacate, Limão Doce, Tangerina — Complete works against slavery and racism”.

Also scheduled for May are shows by The Gift, who on the 19th will present the album “Say goodbye to the old times”, and by Yazz Ahmed, “one of the most solid figures in British jazz, to show on the 20th the acclaimed ‘ Polyhymnia'”.

On the 26th and 27th of May, creators Hugo Calhim Cristovão and Joana von Mayer Trindade will present “Where is the lightning that will lick your flames”, as part of the cycle “Dance Dances With the Feet”.

For June, concerts are scheduled by pianist Luís Magalhães, who on June 9 will perform in a trio, with violinist Gareth Lubbe and cellist Natalie Clein, from the Batida project; on the 26th, by Pedro Coquenão, who “will bring Luaty Beirão”, and a Chamber Recital with the Calouste Gulbenkian Conservatory in Braga, on the 28th.

On June 13, “inserted in Segunda Casa — Palcos Instável, the show ‘Simulacro’ by Carminda Soares and Margarida Montenÿ is presented”. For the 16th, the show “Cabraqimera” is scheduled, with artistic direction by Catarina Miranda and choreographic co-creation by Duarte Valadares, Francisca Pinto, Lewis Seivwright and Madalena Pereira.

The June schedule ends with the cycle “Children to Power”, which includes the shows “Sopa de Pedra”, on July 1st, and “Música e Bebés”, on June 27th and July 2nd.

The complete schedule, with dates, times and information on tickets, can be consulted on the Theatro Circo website, at www.theatrocirco.com.

