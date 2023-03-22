FGR demanded cancellation of capture against ex-governor of Tamaulipas

After the ex-governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier Garcia Cabeza de Vaca was granted an amparo so that his arrest warrant was cancelled, the very General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) has already challenged the fact.

According to the FGR, it was through the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO), who filed the challenge before a Collegiate Court in Tamaulipas.

Faustino Gutierrez Perez, Eighth District Judge in Tamaulipas, was the one who considered that there was a failure in due process against García Cabeza de Vaca, for which he granted the amparo. In this way, the court will have to decide whether to confirm, modify or revoke the sentence handed down.

The canceled arrest warrant against the ex-governor contemplated the crimes of organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin.

However, Francisco Javier García expressed his opinion on February 27 through his account on Twitter:

“Yesterday, once again, justice agrees with me. A federal judge resolved an amparo clarifying that there are no indications of an alleged money laundering, much less of organized crime. The arrest warrant issued against me has always been illegal and unconstitutional.”

The ex-governor’s lawyers talk about it

Meanwhile, the legal defense of the former Tamaulipas president said that after his client left office, a judge he turned his capture again.

They detail that at that time they pointed out that he had been a participant in an alleged network of money laundering and, that the alleged scheme of this illegal activity is a commercial operation for the sale of an apartment.

The FGR informed that it was going to promote an amparo

On the other hand, the FGR notified from that occasion that it would promote a protectionsince the sentence was notoriously far from the law and the most elementary sense of justice.

He added that legal actions that could be carried out in relation to the authority that issued it would be analyzed.

