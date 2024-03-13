Finale of Temptation Island 7: what time is chapter 12 and how to watch the final bonfires of LIDLT on TV

This Wednesday, March 13, the seventh edition of Temptation Island ends one of Mediaset’s star programs in which the single men and women have tried to conquer the members of the five couples in a paradise enclave of the Dominican Republic.

What time is the finale of Temptation Island 7?

The final program is this Wednesday at 10:50 p.m., presented, as always, by Sandra Barneda. After knowing the outcome between David and María, the first of the four couples, it remains to be known how the other three will end. The future of Adrin and Mariona, Ana and Borja, and Lex and Marieta is up in the air.

How to watch the latest LIDLT program on TV?

Last week there was a double installment of LIDLT to accelerate the end of the program, with the broadcast of two episodes in which we were able to attend a new bonfire format and the first of the final bonfires between David and María. Now it’s time to know what will happen to the other three couples. We can see it on Telecinco starting at 10:50 p.m.

If there are no changes, we will be able to enjoy the reunion between them next Wednesday, March 20, in the usual program that brings couples together six months after their adventure in the Dominican Republic.