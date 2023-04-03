Finland's NATO membership will be confirmed tomorrow

Finland’s NATO membership will be confirmed tomorrow

April 3, 2023

Finland’s NATO membership is to be confirmed on Tuesday in connection with the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, confirms the Finnish presidential office.

– This is a historic week, tomorrow we welcome Finland as NATO’s 31st member state. It makes Finland safer and our alliance stronger, says Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference in Brussels.

The Finnish colors come for the first time outside the defense alliance’s headquarters to mark the entry into NATO. President Sauli Niinistö, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto and Minister of Defense Antti Kekkonen attended the ceremony.

– Thus, Sweden will also become safer. All allies agree that Sweden’s process must be completed quickly, Stoltenberg continues.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (M) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: TT

