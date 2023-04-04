Finnish parliament targeted by pro-Russian hackers

NoOn the day that Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO, the computer hacker group NoName057, known for being pro-Russian, launched an attack against the Finnish parliament’s website on the Internet, with the deactivation of functions and publication of false information.

The group claimed the attack and said it was retaliation for Finland’s entry into NATO.

The attack made browsing the page difficult for a few hours, in what was yet another initiative by the group that has already been linked to several cyberattacks against the US and other western allied countries.

Antti Kaikkonen, Finnish defense minister, said that Finland is ready to help countries that are in trouble and that it counts on NATO’s help if the country’s security is called into question.

Media, leaders and political commentators agreed on the historic character of the day for the country that shares a long border with Russia.

Aki Luhtanen, a civilian who visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to watch the raising of the NATO flag next to the Finnish national flag, stressed the importance of belonging to the organization at a time when “it is necessary to be aware and afraid of Russia”, thought common to many Finns.

The accession is celebrated today in Brussels, on the day that marks the 74th anniversary of the signing of the organization’s founding Treaty.

