fire in 2 residential buildings leaves at least 4 dead and 19 missing

Valencia Spain – And fire that was recorded on Thursday in two residential buildings in the city of Valencia in eastern Spain, left at least four dead, while another 19 people remain missing hours after the conflagration began, authorities reported.

The flames forced some residents to take shelter on balconies, from where they were rescued by firefighters, officials said.

Firefighters rushed to the scene, located just outside the city center, where flames could be seen coming out of the windows of the 14-story residential building where the fire apparently started.

Valencia’s deputy director of emergency services, Jorge Suárez, confirmed to reporters the death of four people, adding that about six hours after the fire started firefighters were trying to cool the building’s façade before attempting to enter the scene.

Soldiers from the Military Emergency Unit also arrived at the scene, and doctors set up large tents at the scene to treat the injured.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. News reports noted that it possibly spread at high speed due to the materials used in the building’s structure.

The fire produced clouds of black smoke that could be seen from a distance. Aemet, Spain’s meteorological agency, reported winds of up to 60 km/h (40 mph) at the time.

The fire began in the early afternoon and spread to an adjacent building, state news agency Efe reported. The first reports from emergency services indicated that, in addition to the four deaths, there were at least 13 people with various injuries, including fractures, burns and smoke inhalation. Among the injured are six firefighters.

At this time it is unknown how many people were inside the building or how many were rescued.

The Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, posted on Platform X that he was “dismayed by the terrible fire in a building in Valencia” and added that he had offered the city “all the help that is necessary.”

“I want to convey my solidarity to all the affected people and recognition to all the emergency personnel already deployed at the scene,” said Sánchez.

Source: AP