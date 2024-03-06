Florida deploys troops to main tourist destinations to maintain order during spring break

MIAMI – Ron DeSantis announced that Florida has increased the number of law enforcement personnel and assets across the state to ensure order is maintained during spring break.

According to the announcement on Wednesday, March 5, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will deploy troops and tactical assets to popular Spring Break destinations such as M Miami Beach Daytona Beach y Panama City Beach .

“Florida may be popular for spring breakers, but it is hostile to criminal activity,” Governor Ron DeSantis warned.

“Florida does not tolerate anarchy and chaos. “I am directing state law enforcement agencies to provide additional personnel and assets to local entities to ensure they have the resources necessary to maintain peace during spring break,” DeSantis insisted.

For his part, the executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Dave Kerner, recognized that the state has become one of the main destinations to live in the country. “Americans continue to move and visit the state in record numbers. Despite this great demand, we have to guarantee that we are a state where law and order prevail.”

He then explained that, “by order of Governor DeSantis, our state troopers will be deployed to Miami Beach and the rest of the state to help local authorities keep our residents and visitors safe during this spring break season.”

In the same context, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass indicated that dozens of FDLE members will work during the spring break season to support our local agencies. They will help from mobilizing resources quickly to conducting research and providing analysis. “We will not allow Florida to fall victim to the chaos other states have seen.”

Earlier this year, the Florida Highway Patrol sent a memo to law enforcement authorities across the state, offering assistance to those in need of increased police presence. So far, 17 law enforcement agencies have requested the deployment of a total of 140 state troopers to their jurisdictions to assist during spring break.

FHP will also activate 24 officers in Bay, Volusia, Broward and Dade counties to allow for an immediate presence at incidents requiring additional law enforcement personnel.

In Miami Beach, control measures will include curfews, security searches, bag checks and early beach closures. Uniformed officers will patrol in vehicles, ATVs, bicycles and on foot, there will be barricades, alcohol checkpoints and closures of parking lots and lanes on public roads.

