For iPad, Mac & Co.: Logitech launches great discount on Apple accessories

Logitech’s Mac magic: “Made for you!”

Accessing Apple accessories is one thing above all else: reaching deep into your wallet. For years, however, Logitech has shown that you can not only get high-quality accessories for half the price, but also some that are much more functional. Owners of Apple devices should be particularly pleased that many products from the well-known peripheral manufacturer are now being offered at significantly lower prices at Media Markt. We introduce you to the highlights of the discount campaign.



Logitech deals at Media Markt

Unlimited possibilities with iPad and Logitech

If a classic keyboard cover from Apple easily costs up to 300 euros, the Logitech Combo Touch is currently enjoying great popularity. Compatible with the iPad, iPad Pro and iPad Air, it not only protects the Apple tablet from all sides, the detachable keyboard also offers a comfortable hub, integrated lighting and a large touchpad. Even the cut-out for the magnetic Apple Pencil has been thought of. Prices start at just 107 euros.

Matching the combo-touch cover, it’s worth taking a look at the Logitech Crayon, which is available for all compatible iPads with a Lightning port as well as for the newer tablets with a USB-C connection. The highlight: At Media Markt you pay less than 75 euros for the smart pen. For the Apple Pencil, however, the iPhone inventor calls at least 119 euros. A sensible saving!

The Logitech iPad highlights at a glance:

Precision, performance and perfection with the Logitech MX Master Series

Among the most popular products today is the Logitech MX series at reduced prices. Above all, the Logitech MX Keys and the equally versatile mini version with classic or mechanical keys. All keyboards are optimized for the Mac and work wirelessly, including via Bluetooth. All shortcuts and features that you know from your well-known Apple keyboards are supported by Logitech. On top there are great functions, for example for easy data transfer from the MacBook to the iMac and Co.

If you like the MX keyboards, you should also take a closer look at the matching mice. The high-quality Logitech MX Master 3S, of course also specially optimized for Apple Macs, is particularly impressive here. The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 in a compact and flat design or the inexpensive Logitech M350 are ideal for use on the go. If your hands often get tired or your wrists hurt when you work, you can also take a look at the ergonomic Logitech Lift for Macs, which prevents this everyday problem.

The Logitech Mac highlights at a glance:

Aside from these top deals, you can find other Logitech offers for Apple Macs at reasonable prices at Media Markt. Feel free to visit the online shop yourself.



