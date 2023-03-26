IAEA chief visits Zaporizhia nuclear plant in Ukraine

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, wants to visit the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is occupied by Russian troops, next week. He decided to visit the nuclear power plant again “to see for himself how the situation has developed since September”, said Grossi on Saturday in Vienna. He also wanted to “talk to those who operate the plant under unprecedented and very difficult conditions”. The situation is “delicate” despite the presence of IAEA experts in the nuclear power plant.

After September last year, this will be Grossi’s second trip to Zaporizhia. The Argentine will be accompanied by experts. In the past there had been several difficulties for the local teams.

Nuclear power plant under fire several times

The nuclear power plant was occupied by troops loyal to Moscow in March 2022, shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression. Located in the town of Enerhodar, near the front lines, it has come under fire on several occasions. Both sides blame each other for it.

For safety reasons, the system is now running in cold mode. The danger of a nuclear accident is not averted.



(tiw)

