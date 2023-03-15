For Senator Oscar Parrilli, justice is not willing to investigate the attack

The senator of the Frente de Todos, Oscar Parrilli, warned this Tuesday that justice is not willing to investigate who were the masterminds and those who financed the attempt against the life of the vice president, which occurred on September 1, 2022. In addition, accused “part of the opposition and the Judiciary” of having reached “the limit of democracy”.

The assertions of the Neuquén legislator arose when it became known that the Buenos Aires court considered “inadmissible” the appeal of the complaint to review in Criminal Cassation “the decision not to prosecute the members of the Federal Revolution group for illicit association”and accuses the Judiciary of not being willing to “find the intellectual actors and those who financed the attempt“.

Moment in which the Vice President of the Nation suffered an attempt on her life. Source: (Scope)

The decision of the Federal Chamber of Buenos Aires considered the appeal presented by the complaint of Cristina Kirchner and decided to prosecute the defendants for a minor crime, “incitement to collective violence”, and not for illicit association as the lawyers claim. The legal representatives of the former president described the sentence as “arbitrary in terms of the analysis of the criminal type”, and affirmed that an “erroneous application of the substantive law was carried out in a case of institutional gravity”, as was the case. attempt against the life of the official.

The senator for the province of Neuquén affirmed: “The judicial party and a group of Cambiemos has reached the limit of democracy.” “The goal is for Cristina to be dead, imprisoned, or banned, there is no other option,” she denounced.. Oscar Parrilli remarked that “part of the Judiciary” behaves like a “firing squad” with a leader who “is the only one that today generates some hope in the town.”

Oscar Parrilli, National Senator for Neuquén. Source: (BA People)

The legislator born in San Martín de los Andes insisted that “There is a sector of Cambiemos that does not care about democracy and wants power at all costs, even with violenceproscription”. He also maintained that the attack against Cristina Kirchner “was an orchestrated plan.”