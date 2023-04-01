Forbidden Desire Review | Film works as drama, but not as erotic

Closing the month of March, it hits theaters Forbidden Desirea Polish film directed by Tomasz Mandes, who is also responsible for the erotic saga 365 Dias. The poster already shows that the film will be hot and that the public can expect a lot of sex scenes. However, that’s not quite what we see on the screen. Of course, living up to its name, the film explores scenes of nudity and sex, but this is not the main focus of the plot, which is centered on drama.

Just over two hours long, the text accompanies Olga (Magdalena Boczarska), a respected judge, but who lives in the shadow of her mother’s orders and the whims of her daughter Maya (Katarzyna Sawczuk). One day, in one of the cases she is judging, she meets the Italian seducer Maks (Simone Susinna), a man 15 years her junior who does everything to seduce her.

So, without much context, without exchanging a word, the two soon begin a relationship based on sex and carnal desire. It is important to say that this beginning is very rushed, as if the film had the need to deliver the explicit scene right away to hold the viewer. Something unnecessary that weakens the plot.

Maks and Olga’s relationship: lots of sex, little dialogue

From that point on, the film builds their relationship completely based on sex and how they have affinity in bed. But, beyond that, it tries to show how both complement each other in a certain way, even with financial and social differences.

The problem here is that the text does not deliver this. There is no dialogue that shows Maks and Olga actually getting to know each other. They don’t talk about anything: day to day, routine, friendships, nothing. This is so true that the young man is surprised to discover that the woman has an adult daughter, and that he was seeing her too.

It is worth saying that this plot twist it really is a plot hit. But what comes next is a little off: more sex between the main couple, and Maya portrayed as a troubled young adult who does everything to hurt her mother.

The Drama of Forbidden Desire

If I eat erotic Forbidden Desire it doesn’t work very well — although the actors really have chemistry on the scene — as a drama, the feature does better. That’s because in fact the plot is not about a new couple having sex anywhere and everywhere, but about a woman over 50 years old who, even defeated by her husband’s grief, by her mother’s orders and by her daughter’s tantrum, manages to get back on her feet , understand your own desire and open yourself to life.

Em Forbidden Desire, Olga shows that it is possible to fall in love after 50, and more: it is possible to have sex, have pleasure, rediscover your body and your desires. Here the premise approaches On an Island Far Awaya Netflix romantic comedy that also sees a mature woman rediscover herself.

Another interesting point is that, although Maya is presented almost all the time as a spoiled and irritating girl (which is a little tiring), at the end of the film it is revealed why she has a great resentment towards her mother.

In a moving scene, Magdalena Boczarska and Katarzyna Sawczuk give it their all in an emotional mother-daughter clash. Although young, Katarzyna — who has also starred in Sing – Who Sings His Evils Amazes e Fearless — proved that he has talent on stage.

Good performances help turn Prohibited Desire into a good movie

If the text of Forbidden Desire it works well on stage, great credit also goes to the actors. Both the three protagonists (Maya, Olga and Maks) and the supporting actors do not skid and deliver good performances. Janusz Chabior, for example, lives a judge who is a friend of Olga, who, if he had more screen time, would be a good addition to the feature.

Speaking of photography and soundtrack, both please. That’s because the director knew how to mix the cold scenes, which portray Olga’s drama, with the hot ones, used to show sex and moments of happiness.

After all, is it worth watching Forbidden Desire?

If you’re looking for a good drama, chances are you’ll like Forbidden Desirebut if you really want a hotter movie to spice things up, you might be a little disappointed.

Anyway, you can’t deny that the plot is good, and the performances are even better. If you want to give the feature a chance, you can secure your tickets to watch Forbidden Desire no ingresso.com