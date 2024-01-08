Wall Street on course for Boeing shares

The first operations on Wall Street after the opening showed that the star index, the industrial Dow Jones, fell -0.36%, weighed down by the fall of Boeing. For its part, the technological Nasdaq started in green (+0.47%) as did the S&P 500 expanded index – the main reference for investors – advanced 0.26%.

Boeing shares plummeted (-8.57%) after the grounding of dozens of the American manufacturer’s aircraft following the incident on Friday, when a door fell off in mid-flight on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 of the Alaska Airlines company. .

Shares of its supplier Spirit AeroSystems, which manufactures airframes, plummeted almost 12%, while Alaska Airlines lost 4.33%.

Wall Street ended Friday with moderate gains: the Dow Jones advanced 0.07% to 37,466.11 points, the Nasdaq rose 0.09% (to 14,524.07 units), while the S&P 500 rose 0.18 % (4,697.24 points).

Source: With information from AFP