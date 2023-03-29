Forza Horizon 5 in 4K 120 FPS on PC thanks to Nvidia DLSS 3 and Nvidia Reflex

Expected for a long time, the second extension of Forza Horizon 5, Rally Adventure, finally comes out this evening and the latter incorporates beautiful technical developments in addition to the new content planned for the occasion.

Forza Horizon 5 in 4K 120 FPS for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs

For Playground Games, the release of a new DLC is also an opportunity to release new free vehicles, new customization elements, but also new technical optimizations, especially for the PC versions.

Indeed, support for DLSS 3 has just been added to Forza Horizon 5 ahead of the release of the Rally Adventure expansion. This new update dedicated to PC versions supports Nvidia DLSS 3 and Nvidia Reflex. DLSS 3 enables GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs to exceed the 120fps mark in 4K. In the extracts presented by Nvidia, we can see the changes brought by this update and the framerate of the game even exceeds 200 FPS at times.

The Rally Adventure DLC releases tonight on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. The extension will of course be included in the Premium Add-Ons bundle. The base game is included with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.