Frank Cuesta attacks Ibai Llanos for his physique: Stop making excuses and lose 40 kilos

Frank Cuesta He is one of those people who does not bite his tongue when it comes to getting involved in a current topic. His latest victim? Ibai Llanos. The renowned herpetologist and explorer has harshly charged against the physique of the Basque content creatorwho has been assuring his followers for a long time of his constant attempts to lose weight, although he lost the motivation to continue with his personal challenge.

He did it through a video by journalist Javi Oliveirayoutuber and news portal director LaOtraTV who spent a week in Thailand with Frank. Tell Ibai what you told me in private, he begins to tempt him. The former presenter of Frank de la Jungla asks Ibai to stop making excuses to change his physique because he has all the instruments to take the step. Ibai do it. I tell you one thing, you have money, you have people who can bring you things. Stop fucking excuses and fucking victimhood and lose 40 kilosexige al streamer.

Frank Cuesta tells Ibai to stop with the nonsense and excuses and get over the physical change once and for all: You don’t do it because it doesn’t come out of your balls. pic.twitter.com/snwXu5v935 — Javi Oliveira (@javioliveira) March 17, 2024

Get a guy to take everything out of the refrigerator

Frank emphasizes that we have all had problemslike tough illnesses, so that you stop making excuses. We have all had problems. There are people who have had cancer, they have given us two months and we have said it won’t beat us. Stop talking and get a guy who is a son of a bitch so he can take everything from your refrigerator, take everything from you, keep you handcuffed, lock you in a room at night until your hunger goes away. .

The herpetologist asks you to spread it to everyone on social media when you achieve that goal. You lose 40 kilos, you take off your shirt and do like this (give your finger) to everyone. Oliveira jokingly assures that if Ibai does not lose weight, he plans to leak a video of him dancing naked with a hula hoop.. I have a video of Ibai doing the hula hoop with the chisma moving.

For now, Ibai Llanos has not publicly responded to the explorer for these criticismsalthough it is expected that he will break his silence on a live Twitch stream.

