French nationals from abroad: the outgoing in the first round in three partial legislative elections

According to the provisional results available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this Sunday evening, Meyer Habib, Eleonore Caroit and Karim Ben Cheikh come out on top in the three partial legislative elections organized in the constituencies of French people living abroad.

The outgoing deputies came solidly ahead in the first round of the three partial legislative elections organized in the constituencies of French people living abroad, in particular Meyer Habib, whose election in June had been invalidated by the Constitutional Council for “irregularities “. The results of the second round will be known on April 16.

• Meyer Habib qualified for the second round

In the 8th constituency, which brings together several countries around the Mediterranean, including Israel, Italy, Greece and Turkey, the related outgoing LR Meyer Habib won 38.35% of the vote and will face Macronist Deborah as in June. Abisror de Lieme, qualified with 24.67% of the votes cast, according to the provisional results available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meyer Habib is close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Constitutional Council had canceled its June election after noting “irregularities” and “manoeuvres” by its supporters “likely to alter the sincerity of the ballot”.

• Two Nupes-Renaissance duels

In the 2nd constituency, which brings together countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, the outgoing Macronist Eleonore Caroit won 38.95% of the vote and will again face the LFI candidate of Nupes Christian Rodriguez, qualified with 26.23% votes cast.

In the 9th constituency, French people established in the Maghreb and West Africa, the outgoing environmentalist and Nupes candidate Karim Ben Cheikh is very far ahead with 43.24% of the vote, distancing the qualified Macronist candidate Caroline Traverse with 16 .31% of the votes cast, according to the provisional results.

.