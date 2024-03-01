Friday businesses must have containers outside

“Well, I think it’s something positive for the city so we can control the mouse infection in city number one a little and keep the city clean.”

Just like Juan Loubriel, many business owners on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven applaud that starting this Friday, March 1, all business owners in the city must make sure to place their garbage in containers with lids when they take it out to the sidewalk for collection.

This directive is the second phase of Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to improve trash management, eliminate rats and clean up streets.

“Remember, the next step of the GARBAGE REVOLUTION starts on Friday!

Starting March 1, ALL businesses MUST use trash containers,” reads a social media message from the Sanitation Department.

Remember, the next step of the TRASH REVOLUTION begins on Friday! Starting March 1, ALL businesses MUST use trash bins. Run a business and have questions? Attend a virtual info session: https://t.co/7a6mQAXLeN. pic.twitter.com/r3cttcLENv — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) February 25, 2024

For food chain businesses, it was already mandatory to follow this rule since last fall.

John Paraconi, the executive director of the Woodhaven business district, says he hopes all businesses will embrace the move.

“Yes, some businesses have pickup services that they use, but from what I think is that as long as they go to the curb, they would have to put the trash in a container,” Paraconi said.

According to the Department of Sanitation, some homes will also have to prepare to adopt this measure later this year.

The agency notes that garbage bags tear easily, scattering waste and attracting rats.

They also say that the use of containers with lids reduces unpleasant odors, prevents infestations and contributes to the cleanliness of the streets.

Although many owners support it, they mention that this will generate more work and more costs. And they are also concerned about where they will store these containers.

“In other words, we have a space problem in the city because now we are not going to know where we are going to put the containers, but it is beneficial that all these rats and all this society that really exists are over,” said Yuliza González, owner living room.

“The other would be what is going to bring us expenses, more extra expenses,” said Aurea Muguruza.

The Department of Sanitation will give one month’s notice. After this time, businesses that do not follow the rule of using containers with lids will face fines of $50 for the first violation, $100 for the second and $200 for subsequent violations.

According to the agency, this rule does not apply to recyclable materials.