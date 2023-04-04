Friendly match between Bravas and Mineras from UTEP canceled

Juarez City.- Due to the fact that the UTEP women’s soccer team has a shortage of players, the match between the Mineras and the Bravas de Juárez that was going to take place next Monday, April 10 in El Paso, was canceled, according to what the company itself announced. University of El Paso through a press release.

A news conference with UTEP coaches Gibbs Keeton and Bravas coaches Mila Martinez had been scheduled for Wednesday but was also cancelled.

When also announcing the cancellation of this friendly match, the Bravas pointed out that the border institution “is interested in the existence of meetings of this category and we will continue to inform you in case there are changes or new events arise, since for us it is very important provide the fans with moments of conviviality and fun with the team”.

This would be the second meeting between the Bravas and the Mineras, after three years ago they also had a friendly match at UTEP’s University Field.

The Women’s MX League will not have activity this weekend due to the FIFA Date and for this reason the Bravas had agreed to play against the Mineras.

Four players from the Juárez team were called up to the Mexican National Team that will hold two friendly matches in the United States on Saturday and Tuesday.

Miah Zuazua, Jasmine Casarez, Andrea Hernández and Myra Delgadillo are concentrated with the Tri Femenil that arrived in Chicago on Monday, where they will face the Chicago Red Stars next Saturday as part of the first edition of the MexTour W tournament. After that game they will travel to Texan lands to face the Houston Dash on Tuesday night.

Last Monday, the national squad carried out physical activation at the host hotel and on Tuesday they began work on the field.