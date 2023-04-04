River’s calendar after the match against The Strongest at the start of the Copa Libertadores 2023

After the 1-0 victory against Unión on the ninth date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, which keeps it as the only leader of the local competition, River Plate had to turn the page quickly and focus on the debut in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.
Martín Demichelis’ “Millionaire” traveled to La Paz, Bolivia, to face The Strongest, in what was the first matchup in Group D that also included Sporting Cristal from Peru and Fluminense from Brazil.
As leader of the standings, Nuñez’s team must visit the always complicated Huracán at the Tomas Adolfo Ducó Stadium. This will be the beginning of a string of very important matches for River and for the entire squad due to the large number of minutes that the players can add.
El Millonario will return to the Monumental after 2 games as a visitor and this time will receive Lobo, who is going through a good moment after having achieved a victory in the classic against Estudiantes for the first time in a long time.
This will be a crucial match for Demichelis’s team as they will only have three days off after the game against Lobo. The Colossus Marcelo Bielso has always been a very difficult stadium for the Millionaire team throughout its history.
It will be the debut at the Monumental Stadium in the 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores, the tournament that River wants to raise again and be the protagonist. Opposite will be another important team from Peru and that comes from eliminating Huracán in the last phase before the group stage.
On the weekend of 22 and 23/4 it will receive Independiente in Núñez, in a new edition of the Clásico. It is unknown if River will arrive as a pointer as he currently is, but everything seems to indicate that it will be so. His rival is looking for DT.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
TOURNAMENT
|
HURRICANE
|
9/4
|
19.00
|
LPF
|
GYM
|
13/4
|
19.30
|
LPF
|
NEWELL’S
|
16/4
|
16.30
|
LPF
|
SPORTING CRISTAL
|
19/4
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
INDEPENDENT
|
23/4
|
TO CONFIRM
|
LPF