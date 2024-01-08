From a movie! The Goddess conquers her fans with a tight red dress

The Goddess has once again earned the approval of all her followers with a style that could have been taken from any red carpet at a film awards. The Cuban singer dressed in a tight gathered red dress that perfectly wrapped her curves. A garment that she combined with gloves of the same color that reached above her elbows and she wore jewelry and an updo in her hair to finish off this look.

It was through her Instagram profile where the artist shared the photo wearing this very glamorous outfit, which does not lack its sensual touch as it is a tight and low-cut outfit.

Quickly, the post’s comments board was filled with messages of praise and compliments. And is not for less! The Goddess looks spectacular in this dress.

Among the comments we left her we found many that say: “Beauty”, “Beautiful! A queen!!”, “How pretty”, “That photo is spectacular, that look looks beautiful on you”, “Everything looks very beautiful on you”. fine but that red is great”, “What a beauty, my Goddess” or “Very fine and elegant”. Although there are also those who point out that she is “from a movie” and that La Diosa is the Cuban Ivy Queen.

This photo comes after the great news he gave the singer that she will soon be reunited with her dog, who stayed in Cuba after she and her family moved to Miami early last year. It will be this Monday when the singer finally reunited with her beloved pet, a moment that she assured that she will record to share with everyone.