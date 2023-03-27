From today you will be able to buy notebooks, PCs and monitors in up to 18 installments without interest

The Banco Nación marketplace enabled a version similar to Ahora 18. How can you access it and what cards do you need to buy?

BNA Store, the Marketplace of Banco Nación, enabled from today March 27 and until tomorrow Tuesday 28, inclusivethe special GAMER promo to be able to acquire in 18 installments without interest notebooks, PC gamer, monitors, peripherals and many more products.

If you have Visa or Mastercard from Banco Nación you will also be able to buy chairs and desks for PC top brands. To see the complete list of products and promotions, visit the official website www.tiendabna.com.ar

BNA Store, Banco Nación’s e-commerce platform, has already received more than 26 million visits, sold more than 332,000 products from the 150 participating SMEs, with offers at affordable prices and financing in fixed installments and without interest.

CPU, keyboards, headphones and other products offered today by the BNA+ store, the Banco Nación marketplace.

Cards: purchases in three installments exceed Now 12

payments with credit card in three installments without interest exceeded the expenses made with plastics in Argentina through the famous program now 12, that allows dividing the amount into 12 payments.

This emerges from the latest edition of the Prisma Means of Payment Index, corresponding to the fourth quarter of 2022 (October, November and December), which measures the use that Argentines make of electronic means of payment.

The same indicator showed that the Credit card payments they had a 8 percent year-over-year increase.

“Analyzing the measurement by transactions, in 2022 the trend of recomposition of the use of credit cards is confirmed and the growth of debit cards is sustained,” said Julián Ballarino, Head of Institutional Relations at Prisma Medios de Pago.

“Las debit card purchases hold above 50% of the total volume operated, confirming the trend of its use for payments”, he added.

Now 12 or Now 18: should I pay in installments?

One of the easiest ways to know if it is convenient to pay in installments is to analyze the total financial cost of the operation.

Payment in installments is a good option if the price is the same as that charged in a single payment.

In the case of interest-free fees” and assuming that it is the same price as making the purchase in a payment, the best option is pay in installments, even if you have the money to do it in one payment.

This is because you can place the money in a mutual fund money market o in one fixed term and gradually withdraw part of the capital to meet the quotas. At the end of the payments, you will have money left over, the product of the interest generated in that span.

In the event that they charge you or offer you a “discount” for cash payment, you should analyze how much is that discount and how many are the dues what they offer you

For example, if a cell phone that costs $200,000 has 12 interest-free installments or a 20% discount, you should analyze how much money you would get for placing that $140,000 (original amount minus the bonus) in a fixed term for one year.