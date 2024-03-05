Gabriel Garca Mrquez’s novel pstuma arrives in bookstores

MADRID.- See you in August, the novel posthumous Gabriel Garca Mrquez that seeing the light on Wednesday meant an indecipherable challenge for him. nobel Colombian near his death, they told the press their children Rodrigo and Gonzalo.

About 15 years before he died, in April 2014, Gabo began writing the book that tells the story of Ana Magdalena Bach, a woman who visits her mother’s grave on a Caribbean island every August. The protagonist takes advantage of her travels to put aside her life of chastity and have erotic dates with strangers.

In 1999, the Nobel Prize winner in Literature (1982) publicly read the first chapter, but he refrained from publishing the rest of the work since it did not satisfy him and he limited himself to giving versions of the manuscript to his relatives. He considered it to be nonsense and disorder, so it should be discarded, Rodrigo and Gonzalo García Barcha said in a virtual press conference from Spain.

The book became a little bit indecipherable for him in his last years of life, marked by illnesses and loss of memory, Rodrigo commented. By decision of those close to him, the manuscripts and typescripts of See you in August They were housed in the Harry Ransom Center, a library at the University of Texas, in the United States.

According to Gonzalo García, the opinions of academics who read fragments of the work convinced the brothers to unify them into a book, which will be released on the day their father turns 97.

“When we read the versions we realized that the book was much better than we remembered, so we began to suspect that just as Gabo lost the ability to write, he also lost the ability to read and therefore the ability to judge his own writings. “, he commented.

“Archaeologist”

On Wednesday, March 6, the Spanish version will be released in various countries and on March 20 the English version will be released, said Pilar Reyes, editorial director of Penguin Random House.

Although it was rumored that the novel did not have an ending, the children of the main exponent of magical realism assure that before he died he completely developed the story of Anne Magdalene Bach.

“The novel was perhaps a little scattered in an indeterminate number of originals, but it was complete.” It was a work of ‘archaeology’ to unite the parts and reach an end, Gonzalo added.

Rodrigo anticipated that there are no more hidden novels by García Márquez, so See you in August He is the: “last survivor of his literary universe.”

Who died in Mexico City, García Márquez is considered one of the most relevant authors in history and the most important writer of the Latin American boom, a literary phenomenon that emerged in the 60s and 70s. streaming Netflix will release a series this year inspired by One hundred years of solitudehis masterpiece.

FUENTE: AFP