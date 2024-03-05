Dakota Johnson admits she won’t make a superhero movie again

MIAMI.- After a resounding failure at the global box office, the film’s protagonist Madame Web Dakota Johnson reflection on the possible reasons that led to the production of Sony and Marvel not to conquer the hearts of fans of the superhroes, while ensuring that he would not immerse himself in a similar project again.

“It was definitely an experience for me to do that film. I had never done anything like this before. I’ll probably never do something like that again, because I have no point in that world. And I know that now,” he commented. Bustle .

However, Johnson claimed that part of his demotivation is having agreed to be part of a project that later became something he did not recognize. “Sometimes in this industry, you sign up for something and it’s one thing and then while you’re doing it, it becomes something completely different, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’ But it was a real learning experience…”

The 34-year-old actress, who achieved fame by playing Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Gray trilogy, said that being part of a production that fails leaves an uncomfortable feeling. “Of course, it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s in pieces, but I can’t say I don’t understand it.”

failure of the film

In the interview, Johnson also stated that, in his opinion, part of the failure of film projects is linked to the fact that many decisions are made by executives and not by experts in the cinematographic arts, something that in recent years has become evident. .

“It is very difficult to make films, and in these large productions that are made and it is even beginning to happen with the smaller ones, which is what really scares me, decisions are made by committees and art does not do well when a committee makes it.” “he added.

He reiterated that the work of the filmmaker and his entire team cannot be underestimated by businessmen who do not understand what the audience really wants, much less underestimate the viewers.

“Movies are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around him. You can’t make art based on numbers and algorithms. For a long time I have had the feeling that the public is extremely intelligent and executives have begun to believe that they are not They are. The public will always be able to detect nonsense . “Even if they start making movies with AI, humans aren’t going to want to watch them.”

Dakota also joked about how the tabloid press would headline after her interview was made public and stressed that she is not breaking the silence, she is just sharing her thoughts and learning about this experience. She added that she has not seen the film and she has no plans to do so.

Johnson is not the only member of the cast who has spoken out about the failure of Madame Web. Her co-star Sydney Sweeney also made fun of herself during her monologue in Saturday Night Live from NBC. “You’ve seen me in Everyone but You y Euphoria. You definitely didn’t see me in Madame Web“.