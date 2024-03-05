Karl Lagerfeld’s Paris apartment sold

MIAMI.- The luxurious apartment designer german Karl Lagerfeld be sold in a auction on March 26. The information was confirmed by the legal representatives of the couturier, who died in February 2019.

The 260m2 property is located on quai Voltaire, known as the heart of the Pars historic, and was the home of the creator for brands such as Chanel and Fendi, and he lived there until the moment of his death, Thomas Jousselin, of the Althemis studio, told the AFP news agency.

The apartment is located in a 17th century building and overlooks the Seine and the Louvre Museum.

It was learned that the apartment was remodeled by the designer and has a futuristic style, Jousselin added. The main room is around 120 m2 and has backlit linear bookcases.

The auction

The space will go on sale with an asking price of $5.75 million.

The auction will take place at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Paris. Those interested may also participate from the internet or by telephone.

Thomas Jousselin stated that interested parties will have to pay an access fee of 1.15 million dollars.

This joins other auctions of the couturier’s properties, which took place between 2021 and 2022.