Borja, from LIDLT, appeals to Tassotti’s nudge and Erasmus’s horns before his face to face with Napoli

Temptation Island faces its final stretch with one of the most anticipated programs of the entire edition. This Tuesday, the tempters will face each other face to face with the couples of their favorites within the respective villas. AND, As usually happens in these situations, the protagonists have taken advantage of the preview to warm up the meeting on social networks.

The star appearance has been that of Francisco de Borja. The participant, who has attracted attention for the curious content he publishes on his social networks, in addition to his considerable resemblance to Joselu, has shared a video on his Instagram account praising what in his opinion are the most positive aspects of Spain against Italy with a certain air of revenge. It should be remembered that his girlfriend’s favorite bachelor is Napoli, of transalpine origin.

With the flag of Spain in the background and with the soundtrack of The Last of the Mohicans to give the sequence epic nuances, Borja warned that it was not just any Tuesday. Today is the singles bonfire, today Spain plays against Italy. For all those whose girlfriend went on Erasmus to Italy and has more horns than a bag of snailsAna Solma’s boyfriend has started.

For the elbow that Tassotti gave to Luis Enrique at the World Cup in the United States in 1994, because paella is infinitely better than pepperoni pizza, because the prosciutto eats the eggs of the Serrano ham, because Ibiza is a thousand times better than Sardinia, because Nacho Vidal and Jordi El Niño Polla are bigger than Rocco Siffredithe Joselu Mato clone continued before making a serious mistake by placing an American as an Italian.

Why Rafa Nadal retired Agassi, because Marc Mrquez retired Valentino Rossi. And because, tonight, I retire another Italian. See you tonight. Viva España!, Borja concluded in a video that has received dozens of interactions and in which some of his editing colleagues have commented.

On the other hand, in a practically parallel way, Naomi Asensi has sent a message to Ana Solma regarding the rapprochement she is experiencing with the aforementioned Napoli. The winner of GH Vip, who starred in some intimate images with the Italian that went around the country, has criticized the person who was her tempter.

It’s a feat tenfold, it has been surpassed in this edition. I feel sorry for Ana and I hope that when she gets out of there she realizes it. I am not God and I do not know everything, but I think it is evident. For me it is obvious, she has stated, openly distrusting that the feelings that Napoli claims to have for Ana are real.