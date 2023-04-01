Gamekult l’Hebdo – The Unreal Engine 5 shows its power, Tetris does not break bricks and MLB strikes just

At the heart of this week’s news, we will find the GDC (Game Developers Conference). Although the event may be an event dedicated above all to professionals and an opportunity for small studios to highlight their work to their colleagues and publishers, we can always count on Epic Games to put on the show. We come back to the long conference dedicated to the Unreal Engine 5 and to Epic’s ambitions for its engine.

Cael discusses his handling of Endless Dungeon, a skillfully mastered mix of genres from Amplitude. Diogo tells us about the most interesting sport in the world and the most pleasant to watch (no), which is obviously and without common measure baseball, with his complete return on MLB The Show 23. Besides, let’s take this opportunity to report that Diogo’s microphone was out of order during his monologue, no worries, we are aware. And finally, Kelma plays it green with Terra Nil, the little management game that wants to give back its rights to nature.

And because it’s not just video games in life, we come back to the series The Last of Us broadcast on HBO on the occasion of the catastrophic PC release of The Last of Us Part I. But it is also and above all an opportunity to return to Tetris, the Apple TV film that looks back on the legal battle to obtain the rights to use the brick game all over the world, in the middle of the Cold War. Is the film faithful to reality? What liberties have been taken? Answer at the end of the show.