The Nuremberg-Bamberg railway line will be completely closed from Friday – passengers must note this

The work on the four-track expansion between Nuremberg and Bamberg is progressing at a fast pace, according to Deutsche Bahn in a press release. A total of 16 bridges, two S-Bahn stations, the Eggolsheim overtaking station and three culverts will be completed this year.

From the March 24 to April 1, 2023 inclusive the railway line between Nuremberg and Bamberg will be completely closed for “extensive construction work”, the railway continues.

Due to full closure: rail replacement service and timetable changes between Nuremberg and Bamberg

The ICE trains would be diverted between Erfurt and Nuremberg over a large area via Fulda (partly additional stop) and Würzburg (additional stop). “All ICE stops in Coburg, Bamberg and Erlangen are eliminated because of the detour. regional trains become replaced by buses“, informs Deutsche Bahn. Work on the overhead lines, on the track, on the control and safety technology, as well as on the bridges and S-Bahn stations is on the agenda.





According to information from Deutsche Bahn, the construction work will continue to concentrate on the approximately 24-kilometer section from Forchheim to the south of Bamberg this year. “The work on the Piast Bridge in Forchheim are terminated. The bridge will Opened to traffic at the end of June“, it says. At the beginning of July, the second railway bridge over the A73 near Forchheim inserted. The Overtaking station in Eggolsheim and the Eggolsheim S-Bahn station go according to plan in operational in December.

South from Altendorf and in Hirschaid would two large road bridges completed. In gain According to Bahn, the work on the Southern connection of the Eltersdorf S-Bahn station further. The barrier-free central platform can be approached in December and the southern access will be completed. information about rail replacement service and changed timetables are available here: bauinfos.deutschebahn.com/rf/re14_19_20_42_49_s1n_2403-01042023_fahrplan.pdf