Giammattei rejects foreign interference in Guatemala

WASHINGTON.- In a speech before the Organization of American States (OAS), the outgoing president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, expressed his concern about what he considers “foreign interference” in his country’s internal affairs.

During his speech at the OAS Permanent Council, Giammattei strongly rejected the “constant foreign interference” and called on member countries to respect the sovereignty of each State, as well as the principle of non-intervention. Without directly mentioning the United States, the outgoing president launched criticism of President Joe Biden’s government.

Giammattei stressed the importance of addressing urgent regional problems, such as climate change, the fight against drug trafficking and migration, rather than focusing on the internal affairs of each country. In addition, he expressed his discontent over the unilateral suspension of visas for more than 100 deputies by the United States, considering it an “unjustified interventionist action.”

Giammattei will hand over power

In relation to the political crisis in Guatemala, Giammattei affirmed that he will comply with the Constitution and hand over power to Bernardo Arévalo on January 14. However, he criticized the president-elect’s management, pointing out his alleged call to demonstrate against the authority of the judicial system and his refusal to participate in the dialogue.

The OAS is closely monitoring the political situation in Guatemala and has expressed concern about attempts to hinder a peaceful transition of power. Giammattei highlighted transparency in the transition process and criticized the OAS for having allowed itself to be carried away by alleged coup attempts.

The Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, considers that the process is coming to a successful conclusion, although he expressed concern about the maneuvers of the prosecutor’s office, describing them as a serious concern for democrats on the continent.

