Giant crush as the Women’s Lions dominated in the World Cup premiere – lowered France with humiliating numbers

There was really no talk of the matter. The class difference between the Women’s Lions and France was enormous – Finland scored fourteen goals in the WC premiere.

It has only been about half a year since women’s hockey’s elite last played in the WC.

That tournament became a spectacle that the Lady Lions quickly wanted to forget. When the WC is now back in its normal place on the calendar, for Finland it is about climbing back to the place in the world elite where it used to be.

Last year’s historically heavy fiasco resulted in a sixth place. At the same time, it meant that Damlejonen in this year’s WC plays in the weaker B-zone in the group stage.

The starting position for the playoffs thus looks more difficult – while the group stage opposition is clearly easier. The first opening minutes against France said most about the evening’s class difference.

Finland immediately pulled away with goals from Petra Nieminen and Jenniina Nylund – both goals came during the same period box play.

The gas at the bottom all the way

The early double salvo with one less player on the ice was just a taste of the show of strength.

Already after the first period, the total overrun was a fact. 6-0 lead after 20 minutes says it all.

France conceded an opening goal behind World Cup debutant Sanni Ahola right after the first period break, but then the rout continued. There were three more goals in the middle period, and after the second break, the Finnish goal tally reached double figures.

The final score of 14–1 speaks of a gigantic level difference, and so does the fact that Finland clearly scored more goals than France had shots against the blue and white goal cage (8).

Poängbäst hos Damlejonen var Petra Nieminen (2+2), Viivi Vainikka (2+2), Nelli Laitinen (1+3) and Jenniina Nylund with a hat trick.

Finland’s World Cup continues with a match against Germany on Friday at 10 p.m.

The article is being updated!