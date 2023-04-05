The new sanction that the Disciplinary Commission gave to Tuca Ferretti

Last Monday, the technical director of Deportivo Cruz Azul, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferrettithrew a couple of darts at the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF)one of them pointed to the permissiveness of the regulation and another one towards the economic benefit that the governing body of Mexican soccer obtains with the warning cards.
In addition, at the press conference at the beginning of the week, the Tuca Ferretti spoke of the controversial knee that the referee Fernando Fernandez tipped to Lucas Romero, Lion player. Where he released the following statement “Now they need to bring a gun in the next game”, with a tone of sarcasm.
Given these statements by the coach of the sky blue team, for Tuesday the FMF Disciplinary Commission decided to financially sanction the historic Mexican soccer coach with more than half a million pesos.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“The Disciplinary Commission reports that it determined to financially sanction the technical director of the Cruz Azul club, Ricardo Ferretti de Oliveira, since on April 3, during a press conference, he transgressed the Sanctions Regulations of the Mexican Soccer Federation, in particular article 71 subparagraph D ”, reported the agency through a statement.
However, it is striking that the Disciplinary Commission does not clarify for which particular statement he sanctioned Ricardo Ferrettiwho will have to pay a fine of up to almost 600 thousand pesos.
“That player, member of the coaching staff and/or official who makes criticisms or negative comments about arbitration and/or VAR through the media and/or social networks”, reads the article mentioned by the organization, which adds that the fine ranges from three thousand to six thousand UMAs.