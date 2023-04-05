The new sanction that the Disciplinary Commission gave to Tuca Ferretti

MULTOTA FOR THE TUCA 💸

Ricardo Ferretti was fined by the Disciplinary Commission, after criticizing arbitration in his conference on Monday 😲

“They seem to love filling the piggy bank with yellow cards”; one of the phrases that he launched against the referees. pic.twitter.com/gN1fbw5vm5

— La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) April 5, 2023