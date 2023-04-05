They reveal the time that Fernando Ortiz will be without directing America after his expulsion

The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation made official the sanctions against Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz y Nicolas Larcamon for the altercations during the match between América and León last weekend on matchday 13. In addition, he reported that the footballer Lucas Romero he was also punished.
According to a statement, both coaches received a two-game ban for “involving violent conduct” and must be met “in the following immediate matches.”
“”The Disciplinary Commission informs that, derived from the events that occurred on April 1 in the match played between Clubs América and León, corresponding to Day 13 of the 2023 Closing Tournament of LIGA MX, this Commission has decided to sanction the director coach of Club América, Fernando Ortiz, and the technical director of Club León, Nicolás Larcamón, for engaging in violent conduct, with 2-game suspension respectively, which they must comply with in the following immediate matches, corresponding to each of their clubs “”
– Disciplinary Commission.
The Argentine strategist from the Azulcrema team will not be able to be on the Águilas bench in the next two games that will be measured on dates 14 and 15 against Monterrey and Cruz Azul at home and away, respectively.
For his part, his compatriot, coach of the Panzas Verdes de León, will not be able to be with his pupils in the duels against Cruz Azul and Chivas, both at home.