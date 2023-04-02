Gironde: the Flots Bleus campsite is busy with the final preparations before the reopening

The famous Flots Bleus campsite is about to reopen its doors on Sunday 2 April. It had been totally devastated last summer in the La Teste-de-Buch forest fire.

The mythical sign takes its place. In the campsite of Blue Waveseveryone is busy. Lorenzo Santafé has swapped his receptionist cap for that of a gardener. In July 2022, five campsites on the Dune du Pilat were ravaged by flames. A race against time has begun to restore everything, with considerable clearing work. 180 trees were felled, but they did not disappear.



A greener and more sustainable campsite

“We decided that all the palisades that they would have on the campsite would be made with reclaimed wood. Like that the trees have been destroyed, but they serve a purpose behind“, explains Franck Couderc, director of the Flots Bleus campsite. Photovoltaic panels, LED bulbs… The campsite reveals a new face, less shaded but greener and more sustainable.