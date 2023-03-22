Google Calendar will soon offer personalized reminders for birthdays

The Google Calendar app already notifies you of your contacts’ birthdays, but only notifies you on the day. A new feature would soon make it possible to set up personalized reminders for birthdays on Android.

With Google Contacts, people’s birthdays you know are automatically added to the Google Calendar app. Then you don’t risk forgetting to celebrate birthdays because Google reminds you the same day. However, this is not practical if you have planned to organize something for that person’s special day. A new feature currently being developed on Android would therefore make it possible to set up custom reminders for birthdays.

Logo Google Agenda © Google

This feature also allows manually add birthdays to Google Calendar. Currently, only Google contacts’ birthdays are synced to Calendar. You can still create a reminder for a birthday by setting it up as a normal event. Nevertheless, you do not benefit from the specific design of Google birthdays with the image of the cake, for example.

Personalized reminders from Google Calendar so you never forget to organize a birthday in advance

Twitter user “@AssembleDebug” found out about this feature in an Android version of Google Calendar under development. He shared several screenshots as well as a video that demonstrates setting up custom birthday reminders.

By launching the Google Calendar application, a window is displayed asking the user if he wishes add birthdays. The user can then enter the name of the person and his birthday, but not only. The new feature mainly allows you to configure personalized reminders. For example, it is possible to have a reminder the day before, two days before or a week before. The user can even choose the specific date when he wants to be reminded of the person’s birthday. This is handy for planning a big surprise with friends or family well in advance.

Not all of these options are currently available. Google Calendar only sends a notification the same morning of the birthday. We don’t yet know when this feature will be available to all users. It is currently still in development and Google, which launched its artificial intelligence Bard, has not yet officially spoken about it. In any case, it will be a good way to improve the user experience of the application.

