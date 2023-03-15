Google Pixel Fold: Filtered the release date of the foldable

A new leak suggests the date in which Google Pixel Foldthe long-awaited foldable from the Mountain View company, will be in cell phone stores to start competing with Samsung’s models of this type.

According to Roland Quandt, an insider at WinFuture and quoted in a report by The Verge, the Pixel Fold could be available from the second week of June.

Quandt, a trusted leaker in the tech industry, tweeted on Tuesday, March 14, that Google’s foldable is coming. with a base storage of 256 GB and will arrive in black / dark gray or white.

“Google Pixel Fold (yes, that’s the name): 256GB base storage (I have no idea if there are other variants) Colors: Charcoal, Porcelain”, wrote the insider, highlighting the confirmation of the model name and adding information about another expected mobile from the brand, the Google Pixel 7a, with only a 128 GB model, with more colors and which will also be available in June.

The long wait for the Google Pixel Fold

The foldable has been rumored for a long time and there have been rumors that it would be announced sometime in the next few months. Now we know what it looks like, when it will arrive and its possible price.

WinFuture heard what the phone could cost 1700 euros or around $1800, although he points out that this information is not necessarily reliable. That figure, however, lines up with previous rumors.

We probably won’t know the price for sure until the official announcement, which, since June is a few months away, should be very soon. Google will hold its I/O keynote on May 10, so it seems like a pretty safe bet that we’ll find out about that around then.

Google Pixel Fold

Regarding the panel of the Google Pixel Fold, the phone will have a 5.79-inch screen on the front with a 7.69-inch foldable screen on the inside. Also, it will almost certainly be powered by a Google Tensor chip.