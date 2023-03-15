Google Pixel Fold: Filtered the release date of the foldable

Google Pixel Fold: Filtered the release date of the foldable

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 15, 2023

A new leak suggests the date in which Google Pixel Foldthe long-awaited foldable from the Mountain View company, will be in cell phone stores to start competing with Samsung’s models of this type.

According to Roland Quandt, an insider at WinFuture and quoted in a report by The Verge, the Pixel Fold could be available from the second week of June.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *