Google remembers in its search engine the Mexican chemist Mario Molina – Hola News

New York, Mar 19 (EFE).- Google dedicates this Sunday its “doodle”, the image that heads its search engine, to the Mexican chemist Mario Molina, one of the discoverers of the origin of the hole in the ozone layer and of those responsible for convince governments to remedy it.

On the 80th anniversary of his birth, the American technology company remembers the figure of Molina, who shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1995 for his work.

“Thanks to Dr. Molina and his scientific discoveries, the planet’s ozone layer is on track to fully recover in the coming decades!” Google said in a statement.

The company recalls that the investigations of the Mexican expert “really changed the world” and that today the Mario Molina Center in Mexico “continues its work to create a more sustainable world.

Born in Mexico City in 1943, Molina earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and an advanced degree from the University of Freiburg in Germany.

After completing his studies, he settled in the United States and in the early 1970s began to investigate how synthetic chemicals impact the planet’s atmosphere, becoming one of the first to discover the impact that substances used in air conditioners, aerosols, and other products was taking in the ozone.

His work ended up being the basis of the Montreal Protocol, the international agreement that banned many chemicals and that has allowed the progressive recovery of the ozone layer.

Molina passed away in October 2020 in Mexico City, at the age of 77.