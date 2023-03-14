He was fishing with a friend in Punta Lara and they took his car

A taxi driver experienced a moment of extreme tension as a result of an assault in the town of Punta Lara.

It was when he was fishing with a friend in the Río de La Plata, on Sunday morning, at the height of Almirante Brown and 144 roads.

Always according to official sources, in these circumstances two criminals burst onto the scene and, at the point of a shotgun, took his car.

The 47-year-old victim narrated that the thieves fled in his green and white Fiat Siena, disc 1896, which later appeared abandoned in Berisso, on Calle 7 between 132 and 137.

In the fact, he took personal intervention from the second section of Ensenada, with the knowledge of the UFI of Ignored Authors No. 9 of our city, which already required the analysis of the municipal chambers of both districts, in an attempt to obtain elements that make possible the identification of the perpetrators of the attack.

Fortunately, apart from the bad drink, the taxi driver and his friend did not suffer blows or any type of physical abuse.