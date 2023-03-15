He was waiting to be treated at the pharmacy and died of cardiac arrest

Chihuahua.- A 60-year-old man lost his life outside a pharmacy, where he expected to be treated but unfortunately he lost his life after arriving at the scene.

The event occurred on the streets of University of Oxford and almost Periférico de la Juventud in the Insurgentes neighborhood, north of the city.

The man moved by his own means since he felt bad, but unfortunately upon arriving at the pharmacy and requesting medical help he fell into cardiac arrest and lost his life outside said pharmacy.

Elements of the Municipal Police went after receiving the report to the emergency numbers 911 and when the man went, he no longer had vital signs, so when the Red Cross paramedics arrived he had already lost his life, so the area was cordoned off to deliver the scene to agents of the State Attorney General’s Office.

Semefo technical staff transferred the body to the C4 facilities to perform the law necropsy.