He will direct Italian world champion to Bravos in Clausura 2023

Juarez City.- The board of the Braves of FC Juárez chose an Italian world champion to lead the team in the rest of the Clausura 2023.

According to information from Gustavo Mendoza, revealed on FOX Radio, the border squad opted for Mauro Camoranesi as their new coach, after the departure of Hernán Cristante was made official this morning.

“He has stopped being the strategist Hernán Cristante, it was confirmed in the morning. And the one who is about to become the new coach of the Braves is Mauro Camoranesi, he is just about to stamp his signature to become the coach of the Braves.

“At the moment the agreements are being finalized, Mauro Camoranesi and the Braves board of directors have already been arranged. All that remains is for Mauro to travel to Juárez so that he can sign his signature and close the last details, but Mauro Camoranesi is the one chosen as the new coach of the Braves for the remainder of the championship and one more year, ”said Gustavo Mendoza.

This sports movement would also be approved by Andrés Fassi, a member of the border team, and who is already operating alongside the club’s president, Miguel Ángel Garza.

In fact, the Juárez staff was present yesterday at the duel between Bravas and América Femenil.

Camoranesi has a rich history in world soccer. Despite being born in Argentina, a good part of his career was developed in Italy with Verona and Juventus, where he won the applause and was recognized to such an extent that he was considered to play for the Italian National Team.

Camoranesi was international with Italy in 55 games, in which he scored four goals and lifted the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

In Mexican soccer, he played as a player for Santos and Cruz Azul, while at the strategist level he took charge of Coras Tepic and Tapachula in the now extinct Ascent.