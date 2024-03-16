Helena Resano’s first words after being admitted urgently: I still have no response, no diagnosis

Helena Resano’s health continues to make headlines in the media. The presenter of The Sixth Newsadmitted since last Monday due to paralysis that originated in her left leg and has spread to other areas of the body, has broken her silence in Infobook to share exclusively how he is doing after this setback that affects his health.

The journalist points out that the doctors have not yet found the origin of her diagnosis, despite the tests carried out in the last week. I still have no answer, no diagnosis. Surely the most desperate thing for doctors who have not stopped looking for answers. At least I’m finding the path to recovery.

He is still in the hospital with a paralyzed leg, although he anticipates that he will be able to regain mobility very soon. The leg is still there, without waking up. I have already told you that we have many dances left to enjoy, many walks to do..

Mine has been a scare, it’s probably a warning

Fear gripped her frame as the doctors began performing an endless round of nerve-wracking tube tests on her. A scenario that made her remember the great value of life. Doctors know how to tell you things and when to say them. In the first consultation after the first MRI, the traumatologist looked at me and said: What do you want to ask me? There were seconds of silence, he says. To see everything that was happening in that column, in my head. I’ve been scared, I admit it. In those endless moments in the MRI tube I have reminded myself that I had forgotten that what was most valuable, my health, I had left aside.ade.

Resano affirms that he did not plan to make public the health crisis he is going through., although she was forced to do so due to the professional commitments she had planned throughout this week. She is also grateful for the flood of messages of affection and support that she has received since she announced this setback. My phone is full of messages. And I am infinitely grateful for all the love. Mine has been a scare, she has stayed at that. And surely it is a warningditch.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsAppwhere you will find all the sport in a single space: the current news of the day, the agenda with the latest news of the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, the opinion of the best AS brands, reports, videos, and some humor from time to time.