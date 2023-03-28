Here are 41 new screenshots from Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Similar to the new gameplay video for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo has also released 41 new screenshots.

These provide you with some recordings directly from it, matching the new video. For example, if you don’t want to watch the whole video, the new pictures will do, too.

Links new skills

The new screenshots also show the new abilities Link has in the sequel.

Among other things, you can combine numerous objects and items with each other, for example to change your weapons or create vehicles.

Here you can see the new pictures:





More news about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom:

Aside from the new material, Nintendo has also announced a new Nintendo Switch based on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This will appear at the end of April.

A Zelda-themed Pro Controller and carrying case will be released at the same time as the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12, 2023 for Nintendo Switch.



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings

